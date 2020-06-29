Black lives matter. That is certainly true and I wholeheartedly agree! The unnecessary and tragic death of George Floyd leaves us stunned. I have a very close friend that I have known for more than 30 years.
We have worshipped together, worked together, prayed together, played together and eaten together. We have even wept together. It just so happens he is Black. His life matters greatly.
But the statement “Black lives matter” is lacking somewhat. What about Spanish lives, Asian lives, North American lives, Chinese lives? I suggest we drop all the qualifiers and say “All Lives Matter”! All lives are important. The young, the old, the challenged and the unborn. Let’s respect and honor each other as created by God and designated as “created equal.”
Pastor Leslie Conklin,
Mifflinburg