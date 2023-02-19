A few years ago, doom-scrolling through Twitter while still in bed one morning, an image popped onto the screen showing an obvious typo on the front of The Daily Item. It wasn’t a normal typo, but a big, giant one in a font that signals the day’s most important story. The typo also “swapped” one word for a slang word with quite a negative connotation.
Someone I follow had retweeted an original tweet showing the error. The retweet noted their hometown paper dropped the ball, again.
Panicking, I shot out of bed, pulling up the e-edition along the way. The e-edition didn’t have the typo. Bumbling down the stairs for the print paper, it didn’t either.
Long story short, someone photoshopped one letter over another to create a fake image, changing a word to a quite degrading slang term thinking it was funny. Then they fired it out across social media and someone(s) piled on.
A couple of screenshots of the correct e-edition and the correct print product were sent off in a direct message to my social media acquaintance saying they had been duped by an altered image.
The apology was more fumbling in the dark than actual remorse.
I was torqued. Still am when I think about it today because we have a lot of people that work their tails off every day to deliver local, timely and accurate multimedia content across a couple of platforms. Someone just assumed we were dumb and then hit send to make sure others knew too.
We make mistakes (like we did in a headline in Friday’s edition) and we own up to them. But that instance wasn’t one of them. It showed a lack of trust that the snap judgment was “of course, they did that.”
That story surged back into the mind last week after reading an Associated Press story about a survey from Gallup and the Knight Foundation that showed about half of “Americans believe national news organizations intend to mislead, misinform or persuade the public to adopt a point of view,” which leads to a high level of mistrust as well.
Insert significant editor sigh here.
“Americans don’t seem to think that the national news organizations care about the overall impact of their reporting on the society,” John Sands, Knight’s senior director for media and democracy told the AP.
To some extent, I get it. It is difficult to find what you could call “down the middle” news anymore on the 24-7 news channels. But you also have to understand that when most people are settling in to watch the “news” at night, it’s not like Cronkite. From the time most of us begin to settle down from our busy schedules in the evening, what fills the news channels is opinion, not news.
According to the same AP report, there is “one small consolation ... Americans had more trust in local news.”
That’s good. The broad brush a lot of people use, however, stings those who work so hard to be balanced and unbiased in our reporting. We have discussions all the time in our newsroom about how a single word, often an adjective, can inject some sort of personal viewpoint into a story.
For a lot of people, trust is a scary two-way proposition. Some have a difficult time trusting someone, something, for fear of being let down or misled, especially after they’ve been burned before.
We understand the delicate nature of that trust and appreciate your faith in what we do for the Valley. And if we mess up, let me know.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.