Your doctor is disgusted with you. Add all the nurses and other health care professionals, the ambulance crews, and anyone you encounter walking into a health care facility. While this is an obvious overstatement, there is substantial animosity directed to uncaring and not cautious individuals. You have clogged hospital capacity and created a living, breathing chaos for health care professionals.
You’ve made them work overtime in an inhospitable environment and yet, their moral code and the Hippocratic Oath obligate them to care for and try to save you and more importantly, those you’ve infected.
You, like our president, are guilty of involuntary manslaughter, defined as inadvertently or through negligence having committed or allowing to be committed acts that society has recognized as dangerous and having historically contributed to death or injury of others. If you have consciously not worn a mask and followed well-known advice, contracted the virus, and then passed it to others, you are guilty, albeit presumably unintentionally.
Whether you and others like you are ever charged and convicted is unlikely. What is known is that your family and close ones will always know and remember that it was you or the climate you created that led to the death of a family member or close associate. We all know that Donald Trump doesn’t care about anyone. But what about you? How do you want to be remembered?
Mel Mensch,
Mifflinburg