Some creative forces working in Sunbury will bring smiles and happiness to children this Halloween season.
The coronavirus pandemic and the vital priority to keep people of all ages safe and healthy has put the kibosh on so many important and beloved events over the past seven months, but people in Sunbury are finding ways to enable children 13 years old and under to dress up in their cute costumes and — most importantly — collect Halloween treats.
Faced with the recommendation to disallow traditional trick-or-treating to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the Sunbury Fire Police are organizing a “reverse” Halloween parade.
The event, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, will allow for children and members of their families to drive or walk through a designated area around the Shikellamy High School in Sunbury as they collect candy or other treats from fire police, fire department personnel and other participants.
The setup will allow the fire police to promote social distancing by controlling the pace and concentration of families moving through the candy-infused route.
Participants who would like to hand out candy will remain in one designated spot, and are encouraged to dress up and create their own Halloween scenes, as well as wear masks and gloves. These participants are asked to donate a $25 fee to help the fire police cover the expenses associated with the event. Local businesses and organizations also can participate by sending wrapped candy or monetary donations.
“We’re trying to do something for the kids,” said Mary Colyer, one of the organizers. “They’ve been out of it since March, and we want to do something to make the kids happy.”
The reverse Halloween parade is just one of many creative solutions developed by groups, organizations, businesses, schools and colleges this year to retain some sense of normalcy as we work through the coronavirus situation. They prove that if the government and medical experts clearly articulate medical guidelines to ensure health and safety, creative minds around us will find some of the best ways to implement them.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.