Valley hospital leaders — in addition to leading the heroic work treating patients inflicted with COVID-19 — have done an admirable job limiting the financial cost to employees, keeping as many on staff as possible throughout the economic downturn.
While medical facilities across the nation have been thrust into the spotlight during this outbreak, many services that don’t fall in line with the critical care nature of COVID-19 have been halted. These elective and non-emergent procedures make hospitals a lot of money.
Industry experts expect hospitals statewide to lose $10 billion when the pandemic runs its course. Geisinger president and CEO Jaewon Ryu said hospital leaders anticipated losing $100 million a month during the shutdown. Losses have trended in that direction.
So it is refreshing to see the Valley’s hospitals — Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger — doing what they can to ensure as many workers keep receiving a paycheck during the downturn.
Certainly, it was disheartening to see Evangelical furlough more than 20 percent of its workforce — about 400 employees — just weeks into the pandemic. It is our hope — and those charged with overseeing the hospital’s future have said so — that these layoffs are temporary. Evangelical officials said this week some patient services are returning as early as Monday.
Both hospitals are keeping people on the payrolls by shifting them into other jobs.
At Evangelical, Mike Pope usually works on plumbing. Now the hospital’s plumbing foreman is working security. “At least I’m working,” said Pope. “I don’t mind helping out wherever I can.”
Mary Spencer, a registered nurse for Evangelical, works in endoscopy during routine days. Amid the pandemic, she now screens patients for virus symptoms at the Emergency Department.
Ryu said Geisinger did not furlough any employees over the first month of the pandemic. Some employees used banked vacation or sick days, others shared time off with co-workers. Some, as happened at Evangelical, were temporarily transitioned into other roles.
He highlighted the creativity, ingenuity and flexibility of hospital employees to keep the hospital operating at some semblance of normalcy amid chaotic moments.
“We’re doing what we need to do to keep the hospital safe not only for employees but also for patients,” Jaime Binkley, a registered nurse at Evangelical, said. “I think that any change makes people nervous but anybody in health care needs to be adaptable to the change.”
