Give me a break! Trump’s Vaccine? Sorry Mr. Truslow (Letter to the editor, March 19) that thought is just fodder for the garden!
Big pharma was working on mRNA technology long before the virus became a national health issue. Operation Wrap Speed did nothing more than pump many billions of taxpayer dollars towards the effort. There was no guidance from the former administration, let alone from Trump himself!
Need I remind everyone about Trump”s denial stage during the early days of the outbreak? The folks that deserve the credit are the research scientists and their support staff that figured the vaccines out.
Did throwing all that money at research and development of vaccines help? You bet it did. I hate to admit it, but someone in that administration got something right.
Michael Brockman,
Sunbury