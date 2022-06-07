I would like to respond to John Faraguna’s Forward Thinking article in Sunday’s Daily Item (June 5). In his article, he states that the mantra “the only thing stopping a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun “ is a myth, and goes on to describe a mass shooting situation in which a person with a concealed pistol couldn’t possibly stop it.
To refute this I offer a recent situation. On May 25, 2022, in Charleston W.Va., Dennis Butler parked next to an outdoor graduation party. He got out of his car and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. A woman at the party pulled out her legally carried concealed pistol, took aim, and shot him several times’ ending the threat. Police credit her with averting a terrible mass shooting. This was reported by CBS News, The Washington Post, Fox News, BBC, Newsweek and regional news outlets.
I am not a member of the NRA or any gun owners association, I don’t hunt, and don’t meet the description of a “gun nut.” I did work in a maximum-security juvenile facility for 25 years. Many of the youth incarcerated there were gang bangers involved in shootings or had gun charges. I can guarantee you that they didn’t go through a background check or a hunter safety course, and that most of the guns involved were stolen. Criminals are going to violate the law.
The so called “common sense” gun laws being proposed would do nothing to stop the problem.
Thomas Dahlmann
Shamokin Dam