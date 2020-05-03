Access to health care insurance is more important than ever, as the COVID-19 virus puts millions of people both at risk and unable to pay for care. Until recently, some 49 percent of the population had health insurance through their job. Employment-based insurance has been declining since the 1980s, as our economy has shifted from manufacturing to service jobs. Today, more people are working part-time or “gig” based work. The U.S. “system” of employment-based insurance, created as an uneasy alliance between corporations, labor unions and the government, no longer provides sufficient support and coverage for our people.
Since early March, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have filed for unemployment. This means millions of workers and their families are now uninsured, just as we are facing an unprecedented public health emergency. COVID-19 is exposing the cracks in the system. The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania is close to 15 percent. To make matters worse, many are also losing their employer-based health insurance at a time when access to care could not be more important. While continuing coverage under COBRA may be an option for those who had full-time work and insurance, the high out-of-pocket costs for insurance is impossible for most people with plummeting incomes. Their best option may be to apply for coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). ACA regulations allow those losing insurance due to job loss to apply for coverage outside the normal enrollment period. Insurance through the marketplace may be subsidized, making it more affordable.
Unfortunately, under current ACA regulations, only certain people can purchase health insurance at the federal exchange outside the regular enrollment period. Plenty of business owners are losing income during this difficult time: restaurants and dry cleaners, for example. Maybe they can no longer afford their health insurance purchased from an independent broker. They need a more affordable plan, but because they have not lost employer-sponsored coverage due to job loss, they do not qualify to shop at healthcare.gov. Furloughed part-time workers are also ineligible to shop at healthcare.gov, if their job provided no health coverage. This is the case for many seasonal, retail, and “gig” workers. Another large group excluded is those who did not enroll because they found insurance at healthcare.gov unaffordable, or were too proud to apply for Medicaid. Now with the risk of COVID-19 and high costs of hospitalization, they have incentive to seek coverage. Of course, we all have incentive to make sure that everyone in our community is healthy, especially during a viral pandemic.
Eleven states operating as State-Based Exchanges (SBE) have implemented special enrollment periods (SEP) in response to COVID-19. Pennsylvania is transitioning to an SBE on January 1, 2021. Until then, it is on the federal healthcare.gov platform and requires action by the federal government for access to an SEP. Unfortunately, President Trump refuses to open a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to allow those losing their insurance to get coverage from the exchange.
Families and workers across Pennsylvania are struggling to make ends meet. After paying bills and putting food on the table, health insurance is a far reach. Falling ill without insurance could mean bankruptcy, or deciding to wait until it’s too late to seek care because of concerns about the costs of a hospital stay. We can’t afford to have President Trump continue to play politics instead of actually addressing the needs of millions of Americans during this health crisis.
Here in the Susquehanna Valley, we believe in the golden rule. We take care of our neighbors. But even while doing everything in our power to prevent coronavirus from spreading, we cannot end this pandemic without ensuring everyone access to the care they need.
What can you do to help provide this access?
First, encourage your friends, family or neighbors who are losing their insurance to contact the Pennsylvania Health Access Network at 877-570-3642. They will help determine options.
Second, write and call your legislators and the president to urge the opening of a special ACA enrollment period.
Karen Anne Wolf, a retired nurse practioner and professor of ,ursing, is a member of the Alliance of Nurses for a Healthy Environment and a senior fellow of the National Academies of Practice (NAP).