Our country faces two acute crises at this moment, the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis. Both of which President Trump called a hoax. We know from his own recorded words that he knew the virus was a serious threat while he called it a Democratic hoax and it would soon go away.
This represents one of the most heinous lies our country has ever been told by a leader. Lies which have resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths because of his failure to act with the urgency that the protection of American citizens demanded. The economic decline has been greatly magnified because he failed to act expeditiously to bring the pandemic under control.
There used to be a fairly well-defined fire season in the west, but now there is no end in sight. High temperatures and extended droughts are fueling the flames. Australia last year faced historic fires exacerbated by climate change. Climate change is not something in the future, but is happening right now. There are countless ways we can see the changes already underway. Changes in precipitation patterns, measurably higher temperatures, receding glaciers, changing animal migrations and plant flowering, and acidification of the oceans makes this change abundantly clear. Just ask the winter resort operators in New England who depend on winter snows.
Trump’s own administration’s release of the last National Climate Assessment clearly defines the problem and need for action now to prevent the worst consequences of the crisis. The Pentagon is well aware of its threat to national security.
These crises clearly define the extent of Donald Trump’s ignorance and incompetence as the leader of our country. He refuses to listen to those most knowledgeable in their fields. We cannot afford another four years of his personality which endangers all of us.
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg