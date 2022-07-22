Ongoing communication built upon a two-decade relationship in Milton means additional safety measures — possibly in the form of two more school resource officers — are possible in schools across the Northumberland County district.
Following a series of scares at the end of this most recent school year, school leaders, elected officials and law enforcement personnel in Milton have been engaged in dialogue about how to best manage safety in the district’s four schools.
At a public meeting this week, school officials and directors continued discussions about potentially spending $140,000 to double the number of school police officers from two to four. Milton was among the schools in the region to bring law enforcement into school buildings. In 2000, the district partnered with Milton Borough police to provide a school resource officer (SRO). The district now has two SROs and pays about $98,000 for the vital service each year.
The $140,000 would cover salary, benefits, training and uniforms for two more officers.
The current dialogue was pushed forward after some incidents that coincided with the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May. A week before the deadly shooting in Texas, a Milton student brought a handgun and 16 rounds of ammunition onto school grounds. A day after the Uvalde shooting, Milton school officials reported several juvenile students at the middle school shared a post on social media that included an image of a gun.
Those incidents have increased discussion at Milton, as they should. The talks included various stakeholders, including Milton Police Chief Kurt Zettlemoyer.
Board President Christine Rantz said this week’s meeting was for “information gathering. We will meet again next month and talk about it as a group. We are certainly interested in increasing security at the schools for sure.”
In-school police officers can have a larger, more hands-on role than in emergency situations we hope they never have to deal with. Their day-to-day interaction with students, their presence in the hallways are valuable and critical to creating relationships and a comfort level among students of all ages, particularly younger students.
“I believe any time you can have SROs interact with those of a younger age, that will be a positive down the road,” said Zettlemoyer.
This proactive approach is the right move in Milton and our hope is that similar talks are happening in school districts across the area.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.