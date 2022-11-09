The cruelty to animal charges placed against former turkey farm employees are yet another reason to celebrate ThanksVegan — PETA’s fresh take on the Thanksgiving holiday — and enjoy tasty vegan versions of traditional favorites, including stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green bean bake (“Seven former turkey farm employees charged with cruelty to animals after PETA investigation,” Nov. 4). Both seasoned and aspiring vegans can also enjoy a savory vegan roast, stuffed squash or other vegan main dish.
A PETA investigator saw workers at self-described “certified humane” farms kick, choke, stomp on and throw turkeys around. They also hit them with an iron bar. One crew position was called the “kick,” because kicking was that person’s role in loading the birds onto slaughterhouse-bound trucks.
At slaughterhouses, terrified turkeys are hung upside-down and dragged through an electrified “stunning tank,” which immobilizes them but does not kill them. Many birds dodge the tank and are still conscious when their throats are cut. Many are then scalded alive in the tanks of water used for feather removal.
There’s no need to take a turkey’s life in order to celebrate the blessings in your own. They’re charismatic birds who like socializing with humans, having their feathers stroked, gobbling along to music, and eating fresh fruits and vegetables. For more information and free ThanksVegan recipes, visit www.PETA.org.
Heather Moore,
Norfolk, Va.
The PETA Foundation