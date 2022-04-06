In the grand scheme of things, Friday’s release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wasn’t that big a deal. What the announcement noted, however, marks another huge step forward in a project that has been decades in the making.
On Friday, PennDOT announced the first bids had been opened for the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project. The bids were to start earthwork for the final 6-mile stretch of the highway that will eventually connect Route 147 in Northumberland County to Routes 11/15 in Snyder County. While the northern end will open at some point this year, the southern section — from Winfield to Selinsgrove — is just getting started.
The apparent lowest bid of $115.2 million came from Trumbull Corporation, a familiar name when it comes to the project. Trumbull has been the lead contractor on most of the big parts of the project, including the bridge spanning the Susquehanna River that anchors the highway.
According to PennDOT, in addition to 5 million cubic yards of earthwork, the contract includes the bridge to carry Sunbury Road over the new highway, various stream culverts and drainage features. It also includes improvements on existing local roads to accommodate the new highway near the connection with 11/15.
This latest bid process doesn’t mark the end of the project, but it probably marks the beginning of the end.
The CSVT project, or some incarnation, has been a topic of discussion in the Valley for decades, going back to at least the 1970s. If the final touches on the northern section — and cars driving across the bridge at some point this year — don’t make it finally feel like a reality, seeing millions of yards of dirt moving in Snyder and Union counties should do the trick.
“This is the first of three contracts for the southern section of the CSVT, which will ease congestion, improve safety and accommodate growth in the region,” Acting PennDOT District 3 Executive Justin Blakeney said. “This is a major step toward completion of this project, which will have a significant impact in the area.”
Over the next few years, we will begin to see the impact of the nearly $900 million project. We will learn what impact it has on traffic in places like Northumberland and Lewisburg and what business opportunities present themselves along the path.
Regardless, it is an exciting moment for the Valley, as a long-held dream becomes closer to reality each day.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.