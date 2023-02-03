If the Valley was going to lose a respected lawmaker like John Gordner in the state Senate, the region could not have been more fortunate to have the long-standing public servant replaced by another long-standing legislator in Lynda Schlegel Culver.
Culver on Tuesday easily won Gordner’s vacated seat in the 27th Senatorial District, claiming more than 24,000 of the 35,000 votes cast in the district that covers all or parts of five counties.
And while the Valley loses one of its senior members in the statehouse, having a seasoned lawmaker like Culver in the Senate is nice to see. As is the fact that Culver’s election continues to offer a little more balance in the Senate, becoming the 17th woman in the 50-person chamber. Reps. David Rowe and Stephanie Borowicz — new to representing the region following last year’s redistricting — are now the longest-serving local House members. Both were elected in 2019.
Hats off to Patricia Lawton for running against Culver, along with Thomas Anderson, the Libertarian who tried to get on the ballot. Both knew what they were up against when they signed up, understanding the math problem with a significant numbers disadvantage in voter registration and facing a popular sitting state legislator on the other side of the ballot. Yet they stood up to be counted. They should be applauded for that.
We have no doubt that Culver will succeed in her new role. She has always been accessible to her constituents and the media, making the requisite rounds and public appearances. She has also been available to discuss high-profile issues and offer reasoned responses or search for more information to explain what she thinks is happening.
Culver said she expects to be sworn in by the end of the month. She said her aim in the Senate will be to create “opportunities to earn higher wages and better jobs in our area. We must continue to reform our state’s tax structure to make Pennsylvania more business-friendly and, at the same time, work to reduce the size and cost of government. This is a proven formula for success.”
Culver’s victory, of course, means all or parts of Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties represented by her soon-to-be-vacant seat in the 108th District, will be searching for a new state representative, a rare occurrence in the 108th. Since 1969 — more than five decades — only four people have held the post and only two — Merle Phillips and Culver — since 1980.
At some point soon, perhaps as soon as the primary in May, voters will again get their chance to have their voices heard. Until then, we wish Culver well in her new role.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executive and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.