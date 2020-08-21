I saw a sign this week. It read “Trump 2020, Pro-God, Pro-Life, Pro-Guns.”
Curious as to that thinking?
Pro-God? This president who does not attend church, can’t correctly cite a Bible chapter and verse and does not think the Ten Commandments apply to him as he kills God’s good creation, bears false witness multiple times every day and is an adulterer. We all sin; that is not the issue. What is the issue is that he pretends to seek Christian counsel to win votes and then does not even try to live by Christian principles. Racism and sexism as exemplified by this president, not Christian.
Pro-Life? Refusing to welcome the stranger, separating families at the border, caging children who are forced to live in squalid conditions.
Pro-Guns? Certainly not a Biblical position. Jesus said, “You have heard that it was said, ‘an eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth’. But I tell you do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them, the other cheek also.”
I am certainly far from a perfect person but my Christian faith defines my life and my politics. I will be voting for Biden/Harris and praying that they are successful and can heal this country.
Michele Mitchell,
Selinsgrove