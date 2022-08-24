I would like to respond to Susan Waggoner’s letter (Aug. 17) which was in direct response to my earlier letter (Aug. 12). First, I want to sincerely thank Ms. Waggoner for writing. It now provides me a great opportunity to illuminate some additional, important details.
I, too, value public education, as well as all education — not only am I a graduate of the Milton Area High School, Class of ’66, I am also a graduate of Penn State University, having traded 4 years of my life serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War in exchange for the G.I. Bill to pay for that education. Then, I also earned an MBA by going to night school for four years while working 40+ hours a week as a controller. And, it is also the reason I did not mind paying these taxes all those years when I was actually working.
My issue is definitely not with the value of public education. It is about the system currently in place to pay for that education here in Lewisburg, and elsewhere.
Here in Lewisburg, the revenue required to operate our school system is provided as follows: 50%, local property taxes, 22.3% primarily local earned income taxes, 26.7% state contributions, and 1% federal contributions.
The issue I have is with this distribution. In one of the richest school systems in all of rural Pennsylvania, why is our local earned income taxes rate set at 1.5%, and providing only 22.3% overall, when seniors, some without any children ever, are being forced to pay property taxes for decades to educate other people’s children? And especially when earned income taxes are based more on one’s ability to pay?
Answer: Because our Harrisburg politicians have made it so. They have set the earned income tax rate at 1.5%, and this can only be changed by Harrisburg, while the millage rate used to determine our property taxes can be increased as needed by our local school board. Understand now why our property taxes generate so much more revenue than our earned income taxes?
Harrisburg has actually recognized the inequities in the current system — even tried to correct it in 2019 — but as Harrisburg often does, it failed.
I recently asked Dr. John Fairchild, Lewisburg’s Director of Administrative Services, via email, to conduct a public presentation on our school’s funding system to help the public better understand this problem and related others which exist: Exempt properties, the Clean & Green program, wage earners who work within our school district, but live outside our district and their taxes subsequently go elsewhere.
I would suggest, however, before anyone can offer an opinion on school funding, they have a full, complete and comprehensive understanding of the entire current funding system and all its inequities. Then, if you continue to accept paying for the education of other people’s children forever, it will, at least, be an educated choice.
Jack L. Fisher,
Lewisburg