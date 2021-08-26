Customers of Weis Markets have a great opportunity to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of their neighbors who continue to face food insecurity. The Sunbury-based grocery chain announced this week the return of its Fight Hunger campaign, which has raised more than $4 million for local and regional hunger organizations over the past 13 years.
Through customer and corporate donations through the end of September, Weis Markets aims to make an impact on the communities it serves by tackling a significant and ongoing problem that isn’t going away any time soon.
According to Feeding America, more than 1.35 million Pennsylvanians are food insecure, including 1 in 7 children.
When checking out the next time at a local grocery store, customers can round up their order or purchase $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers to help support families in need in their communities as part of the store chain’s annual campaign.
“This is a tremendously challenging time for food-insecure families in the communities we serve and the hundreds of food banks and pantries who serve them,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing. “Our customers have been steadfast in their support for these organizations in the past, and we hope they will consider donating once again. As part of our program, Weis Markets will also continue to donate to our regional food bank partners.”
Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign works with regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has warehouses in Harrisburg and Williamsport and serves dozens of locations across the Valley.
In 2020, when food insecurity increased exponentially with thousands of residents out of work and schools closed due to COVID — schools are often the one consistent way kids get food — the need became greater. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provided 50 million meals to people living in the 27 counties and 1,300 local agencies it serves. The food bank serves 152,000 people each month.
Even rounding up your next grocery bill can make a difference. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank reports that every $1 donated helps provide six meals.
Every dollar adds up and can be a real benefit to our neighbors who may be struggling.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.