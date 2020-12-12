After reading the Dec. 2 article “Line Mountain School Board discusses 2021-2022 budget,” I was stunned by the statements made by Superintendent Dave Campbell. He is either misinformed or is misleading the school board and the public.
Mr. Campbell states that “cyber/charter schools can raise tuition.” This is wrong; the amount a district pays for a resident student to attend a cyber charter school is determined by state law, based on the district’s total spending per student.
I’m sure Mr. Campbell failed to inform the board and the public that the amount the district pays for a child to attend a cyber charter school is, on average, 25 percent less than what it spends for students attending district schools.
While Mr. Campbell tries to pin the district’s financial woes on cyber charter schools, he failed to mention that the largest expense facing all public schools is pension costs. For the 2018-19 school year, Line Mountain spent nearly $2.4 million on pensions — 10.5 percent of its budget.
In addition, the article attempts to cast a negative light on cyber charter schools for having fund balances; failing to reveal that Line Mountain’s 2018-19 fund balance was more than $5 million — 22 percent of its total expenditures. Statewide, school districts amassed nearly $4.6 billion in reserve funds.
As a former school leader, it is critically important for the public to receive accurate information.
Doing otherwise is a disservice to taxpayers, board members, and the community as a whole.
Maurice Flurie,
York County
Retired educator