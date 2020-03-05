If you’re a student and are being cyberbullied or cyberbullying, then read this. Cyberbullying is dangerous and will not be tolerated. Here are some reasons why cyberbullying is dangerous: It could affect education, could cause teen suicide, and cyberbullying can be punishable by law.
Cyberbullying can negatively affect education. According to uknowkids.com, experts say more than 15,000 don’t go to school because they feel unsafe. According to data, 64 percent of students say cyberbullying affects their education. Bark states cyberbullying causes stress and anxiety, so this causes students to lose concentration as well as have difficulty studying.
In some cases, cyberbullying could lead to suicide. Up to 24 percent of students consider suicide because of cyberbullying, according to reports. According to bullyingstatistics.org, cyberbullying victims are between two to nine times more likely to consider suicide. The same site states at least half of suicides among young people are related to cyberbullying.
The final reason that cyberbullying is dangerous and will not be tolerated is cyberbullying is a crime in some states. CNN reported that in Florida two students were charged for cyberbullying a student that committed suicide. Individuals who cyberbully can be charged with the suicide or have charges pressed on them from the parents of the victim. As of November 2018, 48 states had electronic harassment laws that explicitly included cyberbullying, and 44 states included criminal sanctions in their cyberbullying laws.
I hope that you read this and know now that cyberbullying is dangerous and should not be tolerated. If you ever cyberbullied, stop and think, then tell a trusted adult to help you stop cyberbullying. If this ever happened to you, tell a trusted adult so that they can help you.
Aden Kipple is an eighth-grader at the Shikellamy Middle School.