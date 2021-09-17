If Osama Bin Laden wanted to damage the U.S. economy with the 9/11 attacks, he succeeded beyond his wildest dreams.
The U.S. military attacked Afghanistan to end the training of Al Qaeda there, but remained for 20 years trying to remake Afghanistan a modern democracy like America. We learned nothing from the Russian experience of trying to remake Afghanistan into a socialist nation like the USSR.
The total cost of 9/11 must include the cost in lives and dollars to the companies that worked in the twin towers, rebuilding the financial center and the memorial to 9/11, the untold billions lost in the stock market crash that followed, the $2 trillion spent over our 20 years in Afghanistan, the cost of the mission to get Bin Laden himself, the cost of evacuating and resettling thousands of refugees in America.
Did I miss anything?
Robert Beard,
Lewisburg