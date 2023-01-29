The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources recently announced that PA taxpayers are on the hook for $1,798,700,000 for damage previously caused by the fossil fuel industry.
If you are shocked by that number ... just wait. That nearly $2 billion will pale in comparison with the costs now mounting at the hands of the fossil methane (aka fracked gas) industry. These billions will be due and payable by our children and grandchildren.
Pennsylvania has a long and storied history as a fossil fuel extraction state. It began with coal and oil and now is in the era of fracking for methane from the Marcellus Shale. To this day, we continue spending millions of taxpayer dollars dealing with the depredations of past extractive industries while largely ignoring the climate scientists who warn us that the future consequences of our continued dependence on fossil fuels will be far, far worse.
Fires and floods, droughts and severe storms continue to intensify in both frequency and severity. The full economic picture of fracking is as UN-democratic as it gets. Profits are privatized in the hands of the few while billions in costs are dumped on the backs of the many, both now and for generations to come.
Many of us who have been paying attention to the realities of fracking the PA’s already-permitted 23,244 wells have been watching in horror for the past two decades as elected officials continue to hail fossil methane gas as the economic savior of our region and state. Nothing could be further from the truth. Yet we send legislators to Harrisburg who pass laws and grant tax subsidies that allow the health risks and economic consequences of reliance on “natural” gas to not only continue, but increase year after year.
In the US, oil and gas production is the largest industrial source of methane pollution. Methane is a greenhouse gas with a planet-warming impact 84 times greater than carbon dioxide in the first two decades after release. Pennsylvania is the third largest contributor to greenhouse gas pollution in the United States and has the fourth dirtiest power sector. Our state thus bears an enormous share of the nation’s burden. Unfortunately, state regulations do not reflect that enhanced responsibility. Instead, Pennsylvania citizens are made to rely on the federal government, specifically the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to provide the protections our state legislators refuse to enact.
Right now, the EPA is proposing to update, strengthen and expand regulations that would secure major climate and health benefits by reducing emissions of methane and other harmful air pollutants from both new and existing oil and gas operations. As a part of the EPA’s process, public comment on the need for these regulations is being accepted until Feb. 13.
You need not be a physicist or engineer to submit a comment. Your role as a citizen of planet earth who wants a better future for your children and grandchildren is more than enough to qualify you to make a comment.
Methane regulations are in no way the best answer to this challenge, but the EPA can’t change the politics that drives the policy. Right now, all of us have a role to play in impacting the outcome of methane extraction, production, and transport.
By passing stringent regulations, EPA can offer the citizens of the extraction states and all Americans a healthier and more just and prosperous future by putting regulations in place and holding fossil fuel corporations accountable for the methane being released and the harms being done.
As long as we continue to elect PA lawmakers who embrace the lies of the industry and ask us to join them in a dance with the dinosaurs, EPA regulations remain our best hope for controlling climate warming methane emissions. Please — make your voice heard.
Send comments, identified by Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0317 by any of the following methods:
Online: https://www.regulations.gov/ (preferred method).
Email: a-and-r-docket@epa.gov. Include Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0317 in the subject line of the message.
Mail: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA Docket Center, Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0317, Mail Code 28221T, 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20460.
Barb Jarmoska is an environmental activist and child advocate, focused on protecting the wild places.