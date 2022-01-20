As I walk the streets of Shamokin and Coal Township, I see a lot of dogs. The most prevalent breed that I see is the pit bull. When I do see one, I hope the walker has a good grip on the leash. I’ve never feared a dog, but this breed scares me! They are the most unpredictable and dangerous dog breed known. I know owners will disagree, but facts are facts. The following are headlines I’ve found by Googling Pit Bull Attacks:
1. Mom has arms ripped apart, dies stopping pit bull from attacking 4-year-old son.
2. Child’s arm completely torn off in harrowing pit bull attack.
3. Amazon delivery driver fends off pit bull attack, saving woman and her dog.
4. Pit bull attacks 5-year-old Columbia girl.
5. Two Tacoma boys recovering after attack by 3 pit bulls last weekend.
6. Man fatally attacked & killed by daughter’s “pet” pit bulls.
I feel this dog breed should be banned everywhere. They can be a danger to society.
When an owner is walking a pit bull, it should be mandatory for the dog to be secured with a leash and a muzzle. The muzzle will not hurt the dog but may prevent the dog from inflicting a severe life threatening bite on an unwary pedestrian. Or, a child!
Joseph F. Rebar,
Shamokin