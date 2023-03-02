Former President Donald Trump stunned me a few years ago at the conference in Helsinki, Finland. There was our U.S. President praising Russia’s Vladimir Putin as a great man, great leader. I wondered what he might have been drinking but saw later that he really admired this man almost like a brother. Trump later remarked on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a “savvy” move. At that point I wondered if they really were brothers.
Over time I realized that Trump was fond of other dictators around the world including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un who seemed to rule with an iron hand and a tone of “kill first, ask questions later.” Now I’m thinking this seems odd praising two of the world’s dictators and maybe Trump wants to learn how to be one himself?
Trump continued to pile the praise on Putin by admitting that he believed Putin over any of our country’s security experts. Trump is a man who missed the war in Vietnam due to bone spurs, so why would a man who admires warfare and dictators want to miss military action himself?
And let’s check out the Jan. 6 insurrection that featured Trump watching the battle on TV in the safety of the White House while five people died and 140 were injured. As we know now, it was Trump’s approval of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys coming to Washington, D.C., to prevent the orderly transfer of power and keep Trump as the president. Many are hoping that Trump is tried, convicted, and sent to jail for violating the U.S. Constitution. Until then, we are faced with the repetition of “The Big Lie” that states Trump rightfully won the election even though there is no evidence to support that claim.
Trump recently proclaimed himself “greater than Washington, greater than Lincoln” and he recently showed up in East Palestine, Ohio, to give water and MAGA hats to a cheering crowd. The irony of his appearance is that his administration was responsible for the deregulations that caused the wreck.
Although Trump might think of himself as the Greatest Of All Time as president, a recent poll of the nation’s historians put Trump in the bottom 10 of our 44 Presidents. Washington and Lincoln took the top two spots and Obama was in the top ten (10th).
It doesn’t give this Old Codger any pleasure to write about Donald Trump, but I truly think he is one of the most dangerous and worst presidents our nation has ever had. In addition to everything I mentioned above, Trump was also more interested in hiring people who would be loyal to him regardless of their knowledge of the problems. He wanted loyalty first and foremost. I think most presidents tried to choose cabinet members who had past government experience and who knew something about the cabinet where they would be working. In my mind, Trump’s greatest achievement was giving all his rich buddies a huge tax break most likely because he would continue to have their loyalty and their money.
Finally, I hope Trump decides, for whatever reason, to drop out of the race for president and return to Mar-a-Lago, where he can write his memoir or have someone do it for him. That way, he’ll at least have his very own published book that will tell his story about his magnificent presidency. If he chooses to remain in the race, I predict he’ll be beaten by “Sleepy” Joe again.
This Old Codger is signing off for this week, so I hope your week is all good (with no snow) for all of you.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.