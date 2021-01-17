In the wake of the attempted coup in Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening, Jan. 10, I received Rep. Fred Keller’s (PA-12) email newsletter. I agree with Rep. Keller that we must condemn lawless violence.
However, although Rep. Keller’s objection to certifying the election failed, he still — even after the attack on the U.S. Capitol — expressed in this newsletter his desire to stop “constitutional abuses” in future elections. This is exactly the rhetoric that condemns lawless violence with one side of the mouth and then spreads the big lie — that this was something other than a free and fair election won by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — with the other side.
The big lie is why the Capitol was and is under attack. So with this rhetoric Rep. Keller remains a Trump enabler, even in the wake of the attempted coup.
Rep. Keller still has time to do the right thing and put our country and its highest ideals ahead of the Republican party or any president. The great majority of decent Americans are counting on Rep. Keller and the rest of our legislators to protect the United States as an idea and in the flesh.
If he does not, if he fails us, Rep. Keller is a coward.
Cowardice in the face of this threat to democracy will be a stain on such legislators’ souls never to be forgotten in American history.
Dr. Coleen Zoller,
Selinsgrove