Social media plays a huge role in adolescence today. One of the many ways teenagers communicate is through social media apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. While these social media outlets allow teenagers like myself to communicate and share important memories of our lives, they can also be very dangerous and detrimental to our mental health.
Sadly, I have witnessed many “anons” creating accounts to simply harass others. Pictures are posted of people without their permission to humiliate them.
Unfortunately, I was a victim of cyberbullying for more than a year. The posts and comments made about me on social media made me start to feel as though I wasn’t worthy. Luckily, I had a strong support network, but not everybody does. Some individuals despite their strong support network are too fearful of their image to reach out for help.
It is sad we are living in a world where freedom of speech entitles people to write rude comments about others with no apparent reason. I think it is important that people at an early age learn about the dangers of social media, as well as the appropriate ways to post themselves on social media as well. I believe schools should play a more active role in addressing social media.
I would also love to see more action taken against those who are essentially bullying behind a keyboard. I don’t think social media should be erased because I feel like it has many positive benefits.
Payton Derr,
Mifflinburg