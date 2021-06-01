If Karen Gronsky’s dance studio isn’t the most significant gathering place in Danville it ranks near the top.
Nearly every night, a quick drive or walk past the studio’s windowed front would feature dozens of dancers of all ages and skill sets, flashing toothy grins and giggles.
But the studio was never about the physical building on Center Street. The fire that destroyed the dance studio before dawn on May 24 just took a building. It can’t and won’t take what Karen Gronsky and her dance studio are.
Notice the use of present tense. Buildings can be replaced. Many people across the borough have already reached out with temporary locations that could turn into long-term prospects. Those decisions will come later.
What the dance studio stands for is still there. It isn’t going anywhere.
Karen Gronsky won’t let it. The families she teaches won’t let it. Danville won’t let it.
Consider this social media post from one of Karen Gronsky’s former dancers and instructors:
“This dance studio is more than just a place. It is a home, a safe haven and a ‘happy place’ to so many children and families. Beyond a dancing school, Karen has provided the Danville community with a place where all walks of life and abilities are welcome to learn, love and grow, through dance. I spent my entire childhood growing up in this program receiving countless opportunities that have shaped who I am today. Karen has supported me in more ways than just being my dance teacher.
“While each of Karen’s (3!) Danville studios were something special, they were just that... studios...buildings where I met my best friends, families that became my own, and was mentored by the most incredible woman.”
The fire came just hours after the studio celebrated its big day with its annual recital at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. There was still a high among its students, who extend far beyond the boundaries of Danville.
While fire crews were still on the scene Monday, three mothers of students who dance with Gronsky — two from Coal Township and one from Bloomsburg — visited with flowers. “Keep on dancing,” a sash on the flowers read.
“There is no bigger family than a dance studio,” mom Lacey Welsh said.
There is no doubt in our mind the community will continue to rally around Gronsky and her students, her family.
As the sign said in front of the burned-out structure this week, keep on dancing.
