Danville Area School District’s decision to shorten its school day by a half-hour next year struck a chord. In the end, school directors felt that too many of their students were mentally and physically exhausted, which was creating what some saw as a dangerous atmosphere.
When officials within the district are using words and phrases like “anxiety,” “depression” and “self-medicating,” it’s time to listen. We won’t pretend to be experts, but this decision didn’t seem spur of the moment; School leaders understand the intricacies of the district.
“Students are physically and emotionally exhausted,” director Christine Fish said.
Danville already had the Valley’s longest school day. It will now fall in line with others across the region.
There are countless reasons for an increased level of stress and anxiety among students, not just those at Danville.
Certainly many are involved in after-school activities pulling them in multiple directions while carrying rigorous course loads; others may struggle without those relationships and lack the personal contact needed to thrive. For some, a lack of a nuclear, stable family life creates challenges. And no one truly knows the real, emotional impact social media has on today’s kids.
Perhaps students are also overwhelmed and feel the pressure of standardized tests, where entire curricula are built around a few weeks of mandated exams.
The story had more than 275 comments within the first 24 hours it was posted to The Daily Item’s Facebook page. They were, as expected with such a volatile issue, across the board. Among the comments:
n “The school day needs to be shorter. Kids are put through the wringer. They are constantly testing every week. Kids today take way more assessments than any of us did growing up and it is mentally, physically, and emotionally draining. You can blame the state for ridiculous standards put on children.”
n “Maybe the problem lies with the curriculum, not the hours. Try teaching math that they will actually use in life, not algebra.”
n “My kindergartener is learning Spanish. Maybe cut down a little and stop cramming so much into the mind at once. It’s not only the kids that are stressed but the parents as well.”
n “I can’t believe they acknowledged the mental health of their student body. What a way to publicly validate the importance of total well-being. Major kudos.”
n “This has got to be some kind of cruel, pointless joke. All these poor kids, emotionally and physically and socially exhausted? Over what?”
There are many opinions on the subject, some of which can be seen today on the facing page in Digital Dialogue. But the important thing now is to put the kids first. At Danville, officials said 35 percent of students are dealing with some sort of emotional issue.
So cutting back the school day to no more than 6 hours and 45 minutes might seem like an over-the-top, rash decision to some. To others, it’s perfectly reasonable.
This isn’t about coddling kids, bending to the trophy culture. Students are telling us they’re burned out, listen to them.
Let the kids be kids. They’ll be adults soon enough.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.