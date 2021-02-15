On the surface, Danville Area School District’s decision to modify the hybrid learning model to increase the number of days at the school feels like a football player celebrating a touchdown before getting into the end zone.
This decision, however, is far from foolish or hasty. Danville has been operating using a hybrid model for most of this school year for students at the middle and high schools. Younger students have not had the staggered schedule, which has been in place at the high school since early September.
With the community’s safety in mind, school leaders have watched as other districts in the region have returned to the classroom on more normal schedules, likely yearning and planning for the day when Danville could offer that to students.
According to Superintendent Ricki Boyle, some students are struggling to perform in their schoolwork, many are struggling with the mental strain of switching from in-class to virtual every other day and not being able to socialize with students outside of their alphabetical group.
Danville’s hybrid model splits classes into two alphabet groups, one of which attends in-person three days a week and virtually two days, when students in the other group go to school. The following week, the groups switch.
The plan has limited students to only 5 days of attendance over the course of 14 days. Under the new plan, students will be in-class for four days each week and virtual learning one day.
The new plan would put more students in classes and for more days — eight days out of every 14.
Parents and students concerned about the change can select an all-virtual schedule. As was the case when the school year began, the district is offering parents and students options.
That is all anyone can really ask as COVID-19 case levels and deaths remain elevated.
Boyle is right to point out that case numbers are down, not only in the region but statewide and that more vaccines are becoming available and being administered every day. The district has many rules in place to help mitigate the spread of the disease. It is critical those protocols are strictly adhered to by everyone.
Boyle said feedback from many parents concerned about the welfare of their children on the current model also factored into the decision.
Teachers want to teach. Many students want to learn and want to be part of a school community.
District officials finally feel it’s time to offer more of that for all parties. Based on their pandemic track record, they deserve our trust.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and News Editor Eric Pehowic.