I became a Danville Area School Board member to serve our community. It is an honor to be part of a district that is exemplary, strives to do its best and believes in continuous improvement.
It is disheartening reading the messages from the group running for Danville Area School Board. Facts and honesty have become casualties. The strategy of misleading the public is a very short-term strategy. Facts will eventually catch up. This is our community and it should be about our students.
The board has done everything the way it is supposed to be; kept our focus on the students, followed state rules every step of the way, every meeting is public, we announce executive sessions and why it is needed, and we have been responsible with the public’s money. We have formulated a comprehensive plan and it is being implemented through the various committees. DASD is seeing the results of our efforts. This is all documented and can be found on the district’s website. Everything that the candidates said they will do is already being done.
Bob Buehner and company have chosen the wrong path. They chose to spread wrong information. There was never a secret meeting. The teachers’ pay for the summer was taken out of context to look wasteful, and members who resigned did so for personal reasons.
None of Buehner and his team participated in more than 70 public meetings and none came forward to fill vacant seats. They did not contribute when they had plenty of opportunities to do so over the last many years. Managing a board is a team work, and if elected these candidates will be facing the other board members they mislabeled.
Yohannes Getachew,
Danville