Crash data collected by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is validating proposals, plans and projections to boost safety and ease traffic flow by building roundabouts at three locations in Union and Snyder counties.
The state’s transportation department reported this week that fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased after traditional intersections in 33 locations across the state were replaced with roundabouts, a set of lanes that allow drivers to yield, then enter and drive at slow speeds in a circular pattern to connect with adjoining roads.
“We continue to see that Pennsylvania’s roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassin Gramian. “While they aren’t the right option in every intersection, we’re pleased that they help to make our roadways safer,” she said.
That’s all good news as local and state officials consider the construction of at least four roundabouts in three locations here in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Two of those roundabouts have been proposed as part of the southern portion of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) bypass project in the area of Airport, Mill and App roads, near the Penn Valley Airport.
In Union County, state funding has been approved to build a roundabout at JPM Road and Hospital Drive, just behind Evangelical Community Hospital in Kelly Township, and a highway study recently recommended a roundabout at the intersections of Route 522, University Avenue and Salem Road, just west of Selinsgrove.
PennDOT said it reviewed accident data from 36 roundabouts on state routes and intersections that were previously controlled by stop signs or signal lights. The roundabouts were selected based on having at least three years of crash data available before and after the roundabouts were built.
Comparisons of crash data before and after the roundabouts were opened showed: Suspected serious injuries were reduced by 76 percent; Suspected minor injuries were reduced by 22 percent; Injuries of all severity levels were reduced by 70 percent; The total number of crashes dropped by 9 percent.
The review showed one fatality occurred in one of the roundabouts, however there were three fatalities recorded at the 33 intersections before the roundabouts were installed.
Roundabouts are frequently installed to address intersections with safety issues, but also may be helpful in improving traffic flow and speeds and facilitating pedestrian mobility. Generally, they achieve these goals because drivers must slow down, yield to other traffic within the roundabout, then drive slowly around the circular intersection to their exit lane.
PennDOT engineers note that roundabouts are not always the best option, depending on traffic flow and capacity, proximity to other intersections, topography and other issues.
They are recognized, however, as an innovation that has become a standard option or practice within the transportation community.
Any project that makes our roads safer — especially those with dangerous intersections — should be pursued.
