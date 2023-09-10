I still can’t believe it has been 22 years since the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. No matter how many years have passed since that day, the pain will never go away.
That day changed our nation forever. The images of airplanes flying into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon smoldering, and the images of the field where United Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville are etched in our memory forever.
There are days you never forget, and you will always remember exactly where you were, what you were doing, and how it made you feel. Sept. 11, 2001, will forever be one of those days.
I was a sophomore in a high school math class at Millville that day when the announcement was made about the terrorist attacks over the school intercom and all we did was watch the live coverage of the attacks. The horror, shock, and anger all started to sink in that the unfathomable was happening to our nation. I can still remember driving home from school and knowing that nothing would ever be the same in our nation again.
Our nation and the values we stand for were under attack. It has been said many times, we saw the worst of humanity, with the best of humanity that day. Those include the countless people who went to New York to help in the cleanup efforts at Ground Zero, people donating blood, and the way we simply helped our fellow citizens. I will always remember the patriotism and American pride we all felt. There were American flags flying everywhere and it still brings tears to my eyes thinking about it. That day, it didn’t matter if you were a Republican or Democrat, we were Americans first and foremost.
I can still remember a united Congress singing “God Bless America” on the Capitol’s steps. It was such a terrible time for our nation, but the unity that came out of it was so beautiful.
I have heard many times; I wish we could live like it was Sept. 12 and I echo those statements. It is so hard to believe that students in high school and college today weren’t even born yet. I guess that is what happens the farther out we get and why it is so important students are taught about that day in our schools. I know no matter how many years pass; I will never forget that day and the terrorist attacks that happened to our nation.
I pray every day for all those we lost, and the family members left to carry on without them. Today and every day, I thank our first responders for all that they do. You are all heroes and perform selfless acts to help people in their hour of need. I thank our airline employees who do their best under difficult circumstances every day. Lastly to our men and women in uniform, thank you for defending our nation, you are the reason we are free. Thank you and let us never forget Sept. 11, 2001. May God Bless America.
Nicholas Wolff,
Lewisburg