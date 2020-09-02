Among many issues being argued back and forth between Democrats and Republicans is the issue of “defunding” the police. As I understand it, “defunding” is taking some money in one town/city’s budget away from the police and instead spending it on things like better social services for the homeless and mentally ill.
The rationale is to avoid sending in armed police to handle confrontations between people that might better be resolved by a psychiatric social worker, who can de-escalate emotionally charged situations without threatening the use of any sort of violence.
However, I think a better thing to do is to de-militarize some police departments, in the name of reducing violence and killings by police officers, both justified and not. Does any police department need an armored personnel carrier? I seriously doubt it. How many cities really need SWAT units? I think having too much military gear might encourage police officers to act like occupying armies, rather than as guardians who truly “protect and serve.”
Policing is a difficult and dangerous job. But holding the police to high standards of professionalism and condemning excessive, unjustified violence is not at all incompatible with “supporting the police.” I am reminded of the debate before the invasion of Iraq in 2003, when critics of going to War in Iraq were condemned as not “supporting our troops,” and calling their patriotism into question. Trying to silence someone for protesting yet another killing of an unarmed Black person by a white police officer with “you don’t support the police” doesn’t advance the discussion in any meaningful way.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove