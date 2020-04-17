Pennsylvanians have a little more than a month — until May 18 — to register for the now-June 2 primary election. The election originally scheduled for April 28 was pushed back as statewide stay-at-home orders evolved under Gov. Tom Wolf.
Clearly, Pennsylvania’s June primary election lost some of its luster when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race. But an election is an election, and it remains a critical component of our democracy. Be sure to register.
Even if you are new to voting, or a veteran, here is a friendly reminder of new ballot processes that could be a priority for many amid the spread of COVID-19.
No one can be sure what sort of social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders will still be in place seven weeks from now to even have an in-person election.
That puts the impetus on two expanded forms of voting in Pennsylvania, both of which are available to Pennsylvanians: Mail-in ballots and absentee ballots.
According to Pennsylvania’s Department of State, which oversees elections, 283,000 absentee and mail-in ballots have been processed already. As expected, “remote voting applications jumped after Gov. Wolf issued orders closing schools and businesses not considered essential to sustaining life,” according to Department of State spokeswoman Wanda Murren.
This process is something to consider for each individual. Think ahead, how comfortable do you think you will be in two months standing in line in a public place? What about November?
The Associated Press reported this week that some of the state’s most populous counties have already inquired about conducting the June 2 primary election entirely by mail. The fear is of the potential impact on voters and poll workers, many of whom are older.
“First of all, the mail-in option is brand new, and now, with the COVID-19 situation, people want to vote at home, and we’re encouraging that,” Murren said. “We really have no way of knowing what this will end up looking like.”
Pennsylvania has expanded its mail-in ballot initiative. Act 77, passed last fall, allows no-excuse mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. In this climate, it makes a lot of sense for a lot of people.
If you have a valid PA Driver’s License or PennDOT ID number you can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online at www.votespa.com/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.