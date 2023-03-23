If you know someone who’s suffered a loss recently and are unsure of how to help them, as someone who suffered a significant loss in the past, I give you this advice. It’s in our nature to try and comfort those we care about. When we see them crying, we want to make things better so that they can stop crying and smile again.
However, loss isn’t something you can make better. The person your friend has lost isn’t ever coming back, and they now are forced to live with that, and the pain it causes. So, how are you supposed to help with that? The answer is simple; let your friend express how they feel instead of placing them in a situation where they have to ignore their feelings and pretend they’re fine.
When you lose someone, the world often doesn’t give you ample time to process your feelings or allow you to feel them.
So the best thing you can do for someone who has lost a person they care about, is let them acknowledge the pain they carry when they need to, and just be there for them when they need you.
However, it’s important that you don’t force them to talk about it or think about it when they don’t want to. Let your friend come to you when they’re ready, and once they’ve let out their pain, you can let them know that you’ll be there to support them and help them.
Kira Dancik,
Susquehanna University