Let’s pump the brakes a little bit. Data from the Pennsylvania State Police shows an alarming trend.
According to the state police, they issued 766 tickets to drivers who were going at least 100 mph in the five months since the pandemic reduced the number of drivers on the road. Police say despite writing half as many tickets in 2020 as compared to 2019, there were 41 more violations for excessive speeding.
Before we go further into more troubling data, just a question: Where in the world are you going that you need to go that fast?
We have all driven on Interstate 80 at times and see a vehicle blow past us, hoping 1) they are safe and/or, 2) there is a police officer just up ahead to nab them, for all of our sakes.
According to state police:
n In May, when businesses started to open back up and the unusual summer travel season began, troopers ticketed 199 people for exceeding 100 mph, more than 6 per day across the state. In June, the number dropped to 106.
n As the weather warmed up, so did the gas pedals. In July, troopers ticketed 181 speeders clocked going over 100 mph, 53 percent more than they did in July 2019. In August, troopers ticketed 187 people driving more than 100 mph, 33 percent more than they caught exceeding 100 mph in the same month in 2019.
n And the state’s new automated speed enforcement program — used to monitor motorists speeding in active work zones — accounted for at least 38,615 tickets to speeders, said Alexis Campbell, a Department of Transportation spokeswoman.
Those are all distressing numbers.
“Speeding continues to be a persistent safety issue, contributing to nearly 10,000 deaths a year. It hasn’t achieved the same stigma as impaired driving, for example, despite the clear safety implications,” said Joseph Young, a spokesman for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Just because your vehicle can go that fast doesn’t mean it should. If you need to go that fast, leave earlier and slow down.
Nothing is more important than arriving at a destination safely.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.