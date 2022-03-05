Since you will be taking over Fred Keller’s fiefdom in Snyder and Union counties, perhaps you would care to comment on the following.
Yes, Glenn, the fiscal deficit of $30 trillion certainly causes the taxpayers to sit up and take notice. However, that deficit was caused by the fascist party’s clinging to Reagan’s failed trickle-down economic policy of the last 40 years.
Twenty trillion is the dollar value of the tax cuts your party blithely showered upon the oligarchs who bought your seat in congress. Ten trillion dollars went down the drain bailing out the Wall Street banksters who pillaged the American working class, and also to pay for Bush and Cheney’s 20 year illegal and immoral war of aggression in the middle-east. Our great-grandchildren will be paying for that.
The reason inflation is ravaging our economy rests squarely upon the shoulders of the fascist party. Your 40 year spree of deregulating markets and repealing banking laws that protected the working class, ensured the freedom of predatory banksters and corrupt corporations to raise prices at will. It is organized theft, and the fascists revel in it.
There is no labor shortage, Glenn, there is a shortage of jobs that pay a living wage. There’s a shortage of affordable health care and affordable child care for working parents. There’s also a shortage of affordable higher education and affordable housing. In fact, there’s a complete absence of a social safety net for the entire working class. Your fascist party cut funding for these programs and gave those revenues back to the billionaires who bought your seat in congress.
Glenn, is it wasteful to help support the elderly retired workers, the sick and infirmed, the crippled veterans, orphans and widows, or the unemployed? After all, Glenn, it was your fascist party that promoted the wholesale moving of America’s industrial base to cheap labor markets in Mexico, China and even Vietnam. (Explain that to the survivors of nearly 60,000 American sons and daughters who never returned from that steaming hell-hole.)
Every bill that the Democrats have sponsored to help the American working class has been filibustered to death by your fascist party, just as the oligarchs who bought your seat in Congress demanded. If you had bothered to read your own party’s “Project for a New American Century” (PNAC-1997) you would know that five generations of America’s working class will be footing the bill for your fascist follies for the next 100 years.
So it’s time to get honest with the people responsible for putting you in Congress, Glenn. No, not the billionaires who financed your campaign, but the common people casting their ballots.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs