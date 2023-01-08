Kevin McCarthy, I’m not sure what your end game is but I wanted to take a few minutes to hopefully help you make better decisions. We’ve never met, but I got so frustrated with watching your efforts to become House Speaker that I had to write to you for some pointers. And I hope by the time my letter gets published that you have either won the job as Speaker of the House or you are relegated to the dust bin of history.
First, your fawning attraction to former President Donald Trump is a disaster. It seemed like every time you disagreed with something Trump said or did that you just had to catch the next plane to Mar-a-Lago to apologize. And presently, Trump voiced his support for you as Speaker of the House and look what happened! This is the eighth roll call vote in three days and you are still losing!
Secondly, you were filmed pushing a cart filled with boxes of items to be placed in the office of the Speaker of the House which told everyone that you were absolutely certain you would be voted in as speaker.
That put your already abundant ego out there for all to witness. It screamed “Yes, I know I have the votes to become speaker so I might as well start moving in.” Didn’t you learn anything from Nancy Pelosi? As I recall, she never allowed a vote on the House floor unless she was certain she had the votes to win. Your audacity brings up the question of whether you should even be considered as speaker because, so far, you’re an eight-time loser of the votes you need to win.
Third, your efforts remind me of the movie, Groundhog Day where each day turned out the same for the main character. It was a funny movie, but you are playing in real life where it becomes totally embarrassing to be seen as an eight-time loser. Do you want the position that bad that you’re willing to be embarrassed and laughed at that much?
Fourth, by this time you should realize that many pundits are having increased ratings with what some are calling a chronic clown show and worse. And I’m guessing many voters are looking at you as a major loser and thinking “why is he helping to make a mockery of himself?”
And I keep thinking Donald Trump is going to show up with a huge bowl full of spaghetti that he’s going to throw against a chosen wall in the House of Representatives!
Fifth, Canadian author Peter Laurence wrote a book called “The Peter Principle” which was published in 1969. Laurence was a Canadian educator who suggested that “everyone, at some point, rises to their own level of incompetence” and his book explains why he believed it to be true. Would the Speaker of the House position be your own level of incompetence, Kevin?
Finally, I like to think that many members of Congress, whether in the House or in the Senate, are truly trying to do what’s best for the American people. To do that, they seek information from those they represent either through letters, phone calls, or through speaking engagements.
I could be wrong, but it seems you’ve been wanting the Speaker position for a number of years but you’re not able or willing to sit down and figure out what’s best for the many people you represent. It seems you want to do what’s best for you before seeking what your constituents might want.
I was a manager for many years and I know I didn’t always do the right thing, but what I did do was discuss ideas and procedures with staff members who had the interest of the clients we served at heart. I found a key ingredient to be the art of listening to people and trying to understand their point of view on a regular basis rather than insisting on “my way” because I was the boss.
Finally whether your position is Speaker of the House or simply a member of Congress, this Old Codger hopes you’re able to understand the need to talk to your constituents and work for what they think is important rather than pushing your agenda forward because you know what’s best for them. Whether you’re the speaker or not, I hope you’re able to work across the aisle with the Democrats in your combined efforts to do what’s best for the people you serve.
That is truly what makes America one of the strongest and best nations on this planet we call Earth.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.