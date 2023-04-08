Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, George Soros, and every political blowhard in D.C. celebrating the indictment of Donald Trump have just ensured that at the very least a Republican will be elected president in 2024.
According to currently available information, this unprecedented case has very minute legal merit and should concern every American — at least every American who has not sold his or her soul to the corrupt and irrational “get Trump” cult. The DOJ’s inaction against Hillary Clinton’s various crimes, the cover-up of the corruption of Biden and his family, the Mar-a-Lago raid — all of these incidents have done great harm to our legal system.
Now it’s crystal clear it has been weaponized against the right and political dissent is a serious crime. We will hear a lot of legal talk in the future during this case, but what’s ironic is this isn’t about the law at all. According to a recent poll, 62% of Americans believe this case is politically motivated.
The ultimate goal is for Trump to get the political death penalty.
However, things will not turn out how the Left is hoping. For one, it is unifying the Republicans. And just since news of a possible indictment came out, Trump’s popularity has risen.
Independents and undecideds who care about a fair legal system will sway Republican. This debacle will make people think less about the left’s darling — Jan. 6. Republicans who might not have considered supporting or running with Trump will want to get on the Trump train. So, instead of Bragg throwing dirt on Trump’s political casket, he and his supporters are throwing dirt on the casket of the left’s politicized legal system and corruption.
Will Trump be the Republican who wins in 2024? We shall see. Things will no doubt get chaotic as the drama plays out, but everyone knows Trump can handle chaos. Regardless, in a way, Trump’s mug shot will actually be a group shot. It is he and every patriotic, freedom-loving American in it with him. We should all be thankful he is giving us the photo-op.
Nick Popescu,
Warsaw, Poland