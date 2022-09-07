As you read this, somewhere behind closed doors, a Pennsylvanian politician has opened their hand, and a lobbyist is filling it with an expensive gift — in exchange for political power. It’s that same hand lawmakers raise when they take an oath to uphold the constitution. Welcome to the Keystone State. Corruption breeds here.
Pennsylvania has a history characterized by dirty relationships between politicians and lobbyists — at the expense of the lives of its hard-working people. While lobbyists give our politicians cars, concert tickets, and vacations, our people are dying, suffering and losing the sliver of hope they have left in their government.
Pennsylvanians know that corruption occurs in the Capitol. We feel the exhaustive impacts of legal bribery. Fracking pipes are built underneath our homes. Our children are being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Our veterans are homeless. Our infrastructure is crumbling. Our communities are rife with opioid addiction.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania lawmakers are about to receive the largest automatic pay raise in history, increasing their salary to more than $100,000 a year, the second highest in the country, plus the unreported gifts they receive from lobbyists. Pennsylvania minimum wage still remains unlivable at $7.25 an hour, much lower than any other state near us, while all surrounding states have higher minimum wages.
This economic and political disparity is unconscionable. It’s not just eroding the financial security of working Pennsylvanians. It is fundamentally eroding the trust Pennsylvanians have in their government.
This feeling of estrangement is not a coincidence. It’s the result of years of being routinely ignored by our representatives. It’s the result of politicians breaking their constitutional oath to serve us by benefiting themselves at our expense.
Without trust, Democracy ceases to exist. Healthy democracies require institutions that are both trustworthy and trusted. Pennsylvania’s political climate is antithetical to trust.
Not all is lost. On Sept. 12, Pennsylvanian politicians can begin healing the wounded relationship between themselves and their constituents by voting “yes” to the Gift Ban.
Because of the persistent efforts of the anti-corruption, pro-democracy group MarchOnHarrisburg, a rare motion will be made on the House Floor that will bring the Gift Ban, HB 1009, to a vote immediately — something that has never been done before.
That day MarchOnHarrisburg is marching and urging the House of Representatives to ban legal bribery and repair the damaged relationship between lawmakers and Pennsylvanians.
Bringing the gift ban to a vote is the first step in a long-term project of restoring trust in our government. If there were a law prohibiting legislators from accepting gifts, it’s easier for citizens to begin trusting them. If they don’t take it, the damage to Democracy could be irreparable because this distrust is well founded.
In 2019, the drilling industry gave $70,000 worth of gifts to legislators, yet only $8,500 of gifts were reported on five legislators’ disclosure forms. Over the past 10 years, drug companies have spent $880 million lobbying for the aggressive prescription of opioid painkillers and killing any legislation that could reduce the flow of these drugs.
Pennsylvanians have attempted to place limits on this kind of political bribery- in the past 20 years, 33 gift ban bills have been introduced. However, not one has come to the floor for a vote.
Pennsylvania legislators are at a historic crossroads. They can either bury themselves deeper in their own bribery and prolong the suffering of Pennsylvanians. Or they can make the valiant decision to close Pennsylvania’s chapter of corruption and embark upon a new chapter that resurrects the trust between the government and the people, so we can build a thriving and prosperous Pennsylvania.
To our 203 representatives: Corruption can only cook for so long and your timer is running out. Pennsylvanians have been routinely alienated, ignored, and silenced at the hands of your legislature. Sept. 12 will be your judgment day. It is your fleeting chance to heal the relationship between the government and the people.
Vote with your people or vote with your pockets, but do know this: Your vote will declare your priorities.
Andrea Pauliuc is a recent graduate from the University of Pittsburgh and is the internal organizer and project manager for the anti-corruption, pro-democracy group MarchOnHarrisburg.