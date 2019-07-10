I wish to thank each and every veteran for your service. You have shown your families, friends and the country a love for your country that others will never understand. A love that you are willing to die so others can live free.
I would especially like to thank those of you that have continued to serve. You have continued to serve your communities through your local veteran’s organizations, be it the American Legion or the VFW. By doing this you have continued to serve by giving donations which go to school programs, scholarships, Scouting, baseball and so on. I say thank you for continuing to serve.
I know many younger veterans do not want to take part today because of the idea they are considered “Old Man’s Clubs” or they don’t like that smoking indoors is allowed or some other reason. I say remember this: From day one of your enlistment you were trained to lead, and you cannot lead from the outside looking in.
If you are a member of the Legion or VFW get involved by attending the meetings. If you’re not a member, become a member. They can use your help. This is the only way you can make a change.
If the organizations close, entire communities suffer. Remember you served your country, now please serve your community. By being a member of your Legion or VFW (or both) you are also helping your fellow veterans.
On the political front, your veteran organizations fight for your veteran benefits, benefits for families of the fallen, your GI Bill and so on. These organizations have a far-reaching effect on veterans’ lives and families more than many people realize. As I said before, stop into your local Legion or VFW post, check it out, become a member.
If you are disenfranchised with these organizations, get involved anyway and make changes. As a young member you are the future of the organization. Remember that change starts with you. You were trained to lead, put your training, knowledge and experience to work for your fellow veterans and your community.
Earl Bennett,
Selinsgrove