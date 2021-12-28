My heart goes out to all who have lost loved ones during this pandemic, but I am saddest for those who have lost people because they were misled and were lied to.
Doctors pledge to “do no harm.” Doctors from all over the world worked together to keep children alive and healthy despite polio (remember the iron lungs?), small pox, typhus, diphtheria, whooping cough and the flu. More recently, doctors and researchers found treatments for SARS and HIV. Those who develop vaccines know what they are doing. I grew up in a medical and religious family; Dad felt God’s gift to man was to use their God given brain to help heal.
But what did the politicians and TV hosts do? They promoted dangerous or ineffective treatments; they said vaccines were not needed, or worse, dangerous. They put our children at risk by lying about vaccines, and by preventing masking in schools and workplaces. Shame on them. Time and time again, survivors urge all to get the vaccine, but who told them they didn’t need it?
We deserve the truth. Vaccines work. Vaccinated people can still get sick, but their chances of being hospitalized or put on a ventilator are greatly diminished.
I am sad to see death tolls rise while those who opened the portal of mistrust in our medical professional are not being held accountable. We see the results of misplaced faith: 800,000 deaths in U.S., 36,000 in Pennsylvania. My heart hurts for us all.
Emily F. Johnson,
Winfield