To all our current Congressional representatives, nine states and Washington, D.C., currently have death with dignity laws.
The following U.S. jurisdictions have death with dignity statutes as of this year:
n California (End of Life Option Act; approved in 2015, in effect from 2016)
n Colorado (End of Life Options Act; 2016).
n District of Columbia (D.C. Death with Dignity Act; 2016/2017).
n Hawaii (Our Care, Our Choice Act; 2018/2019).
n Maine (Death with Dignity Act; 2019).
n New Jersey (Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act; 2019).
n New Mexico (Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Options Act; 2021).
n Oregon (Death with Dignity Act; 1994/1997).
n Vermont (Patient Choice and Control at the End of Life Act; 2013).
n Washington (Death with Dignity Act; 2008).
We need a universal all states die with dignity law passed immediately for any patient that is terminally sick or ill. From cancer, kidney failure, heart failure, dementia/Alzheimer’s, ALS, Parkinson’s, etc.
In which these people have no chance of getting better and refuse to burden their families of watching their suffering over a period of time.
It is a very hard thing to sit and watch a loved one die, or as in 2020, many people lost loved one’s in nursing homes and hospitals with no family members around due to the pandemic.
Amazingly we pass laws to terminate and abort babies, we have laws that allow euthanizing a sick or dying animal. But for a person, we do them an inhumane service and make them suffer by putting them in nursing homes and hospitals.
Chris Skelly,
Selinsgrove