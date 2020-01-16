A preliminary report issued Tuesday by a state suicide prevention task force includes a call for a controversial gun law change — a suggestion that we hope will not derail or divert attention from the importance of other recommendations that have received bipartisan support.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the first-of-its-kind statewide task force in May 2019 with the goal of developing a four-year plan to reduce suicide in Pennsylvania.
According to a 2018 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. The number of suicides in Pennsylvania has ranged from 1,441 to 2,030 each year from 2007 through 2017, according to research published by Indiana University.
The Pennsylvania Suicide Prevention Task Force held 10 hearings across the state and received comments from 800 people over the past several months before issuing its preliminary report this week.
Key recommendations include:
n Supporting the implementation of the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) proposed 3-digit “988” national suicide prevention number, that would increase immediate access to crisis resources for callers. The current suicide hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.
n Ensuring that insurance companies abide by the law requiring that mental health services are provided at the same level as physical health problems.
n Examining the availability and extent of mental health screening and services provided in schools and the referral process for community-based mental health services, as well as providing training on mental health and wellness and suicide prevention to adults that interact with children in schools.
n Increasing penalties for a person that encourages or aids a minor or individual with an intellectual disability to commit suicide.
The gun law recommendation faces opposition and therefore requires further review and debate. It involves passing an Emergency Risk Protection Order (Red Flag) law to provide a means to remove firearms from someone with a demonstrable risk of suicide and passing safe storage requirement legislation with the goal of reducing the likelihood of a firearm getting into the hands of someone at risk.
Gun rights groups and lawmakers at state and federal levels have expressed concerns that proposed “red flag” laws fail to provide gun owners with appropriate due process rights to appeal and adjudicate any “red flags” before action is taken to confiscate their firearms.
Implementation of any “red flag” legislation requires comprehensive review and debate among lawmakers and the public because the implications touch citizen rights defined in the U.S. Constitution.
The Pennsylvania Suicide Task Force anticipates releasing a comprehensive four-year statewide suicide prevention plan early this year. Following the release, the report will be available for a public comment period, offering Pennsylvania citizens an opportunity to express their views on the recommendations it offers on an issue of deep concern and high importance — helping to reduce the number of suicides across the commonwealth.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.