Voters — if they are registered as Republicans or Democrats — have some important decisions to make as they head to the polls today for the 2022 Primary Election.
Party-affiliated voters will decide which candidates within their own political parties will receive nominations and advance to the general election on Nov. 8.
Most of the political wrangling involves Republicans seeking nominations for governor and U.S. Senator representing Pennsylvania, but Democrats also will choose among four candidates for U.S. Senator and three for lieutenant governor to move forward into head-to-head races for the seats in the fall general election.
Polls across the state are open until 8 p.m. today and all mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by county election offices by the time the polls close tonight.
Many of the names on the Republican ballots have become familiar in recent weeks and months with political advertising intensifying prior to today’s primary vote.
An intense race for the U.S. Senate seat was created when Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced that he would not seek reelection. Republicans seeking the nomination are — listed in the order they appear on the ballot — Kathy Barnette, Mehmet Oz, George Bochetto, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Sean Gale and Carla Sands.
Meanwhile, four Democrats are seeking the Senate nomination from their registered voters. They include, in the order they appear on the ballot, Alex Khalil, Conor Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta and John Fetterman.
Gov. Tom Wolf will complete two four-year terms in office at the end of this year and therefore is not eligible under the state constitution to seek a third term. Fellow Democrat and current state Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the only Democratic candidate for governor, but several Republican candidates have lined up to challenge him this fall.
GOP voters will select his opponent today. Republican candidates for governor, listed as they appear on the ballot, are Lou Barletta, Douglas V. Mastriano, Nche Zama, Dave White, Melissa Hart, Bill McSwain, Charlie Gerow, Joe Gale and Jake Corman, who announced last week that he was ending his campaign and endorsing Barletta.
Republican candidates for lieutenant governor are Clarice Schillinger, James Earl Jones, Rick Saccone, John Brown, Chris Frye, Jeff Coleman, Russ Diamond, Carrie Lewis DelRosso and Teddy Daniels. Democrats seeking the nomination for lieutenant governor are Austin Davis, Ray Sosa and Brian Sims.
Closer to home, two Republicans, Joanne Stehr and Ronald Tanney, are seeking their party’s nomination for state representative in the 107th District after state Rep. Kurt Masser announced that he would not seek reelection. The 107th District includes portions of Northumberland and Schuylkill counties.
Candidates who are uncontested today include U.S. Rep. Glenn GT Thompson in the new 15th Congressional district, which includes all of Union and Snyder counties; U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican seeking reelection in the new 9th Congressional District which includes Montour and Northumberland counties, and his likely challenger this fall, Democratic candidate Amanda R. Waldman of Lycoming County.
Also uncontested for reelection are state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver in the 108th state House district and David Rowe in the 85th state House district.
All of these decisions are in the hands of voters, who choose who will serve them on the local, state and federal levels. Each and every vote is important, and we encourage all Republican and Democratic voters to exercise their right today to nominate candidates for the fall elections.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.