In my recent reading of the legacy of Republican Senator Margaret Chase Smith, I found some interesting history I’d like to share with you. Margaret Chase Smith was the first woman elected to both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate. She represented Maine’s 2nd District from 1940 to 1949 and then was Senator from 1949 to 1973. She personified independence and integrity. Values I strongly respect. She did what she thought was in the best interest of her state and country. She followed her conscience.
By May 1950, another Republican, Senator Joseph McCarthy, had been using Red-scare tactics to become a man of great power and tremendous influence. He had been falsely accusing and then destroying the lives of numerous others. He fueled great paranoia and fear across our nation. Similar tactics are being used today, very destructively, against the future good life of America and our Constitution.
On June 1, 1950, Senator Chase Smith took it upon herself to bravely stand before her fellow Senators and give a speech entitled, the “Declaration of Conscience.” Smith upbraided any Senate colleague who would abuse their Congressional position to make unsubstantiated attacks on American citizens. She reminded fellow Senators that they had sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution, which allows free speech and trial by jury, not accusation. She stated that if Republicans won without “political integrity or intellectual honesty,” the results would be disastrous. She added, “I don’t want to see the Republican party ride to victory on the Four Horses of Calumny — Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry and Smear.” God bless her.
If you are looking for what makes good leaders, she certainly exemplified one. I believe moral courage is the answer. Real honest truth. What is on your conscience?
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg