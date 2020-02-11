Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, will go down in our nation’s history as the day we witnessed the culmination of the decomposition of the moral and ethical fabric of the Republican Party. Honor and integrity, as well as justice, have been supplanted by unequivocal abject loyalty to President Donald J. Trump.
What we have witnessed in the Senate is nothing short of a sham verdict.
In the Senate impeachment trial, Mr. Trump’s defense team provided no evidence, no witnesses, no facts to counter the charges against Mr. Trump. Their entire strategy was one of misleading, misdirection, falsification of facts, disproven accusations, factually unfounded hypothetical scenarios, and conjecture. Apparently, there is no evidence, no witnesses, no facts in defense of what Mr. Trump has been charged with. Any reasonable person would, therefore, conclude that the proof, and hence the verdict, is on the side of the prosecution.
Rather than render a verdict as impartial jurors, the Republican senators, other than Mr. Romney, have put party loyalty over country.
President George Washington in his farewell address cautioned about precisely this type of partisan disloyalty to the people, warning against “the baneful effects of the spirit of party.”
“The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty.”
Washington goes on to warn about foreign influence, again referring to party loyalty.
“It serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which finds a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions. Thus the policy and the will of one country are subjected to the policy and will of another.”
Sound familiar? What we have witnessed is the underpinning by the Republican Party in the “absolute power of an individual.”
What the Republican senators have done is not impartial justice; it’s party loyalty at the cost of public liberty.
Senator Toomey has violated his oath to be an impartial juror by voting to block any witnesses from testifying, an event that has never happened before in an impeachment trial, and by ignoring all the evidence and voting instead in favor of party loyalty.
Mr. Toomey has violated his oath of office by failing to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” He has violated the trust of We The People.
Mr. Toomey must never be re-elected, for he has violated the public trust and the sacred honor of representing the people of this commonwealth.
David Ruths is a Republican from Northumberland.