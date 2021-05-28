A woman called Shamokin police for help recently because she was “being forced to have sex with a man for money.” One would assume authorities would react quickly, offering her protection, taking action to verify her claim and end any criminal activity.
Instead of being protected, she was arrested, charged with felonies including prostitution and criminal use of a communication facility. Because she called for help, she’s charged as a criminal, her name in the media. A woman who says she was forced into prostitution was arrested, along with her accused persecutors.
At the center of this story is a simple problem with a simple solution. In a free society, sex between consenting adults should be legal. “Prostitutes” are either consenting adults or they’re victims of a crime. In either case, they shouldn’t be arrested or prosecuted.
Sex trafficking is abhorrent. It should be stopped; perpetrators dealt with appropriately. But making sex for payment (prostitution) illegal, makes it harder for victims to come forward and seek protection. Like the woman in Shamokin, they risk arrest and incarceration for the crime of being abused by others. Criminalizing prostitution makes it easier for predators to take advantage of vulnerable people.
We need to change our laws to decriminalize victimless crimes and focus on protecting real victims, prosecuting real criminals. We can protect both our rights and protect the innocent by doing the right thing. We need to strike consensual adult prostitution from our books now.
Liz Terwilliger,
Warren Center
Libertarian candidate, 12th District in Congress