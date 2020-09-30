My last letter about the 9-11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride (Aug. 27) elicited a comment that I would like to respond to. The comment was in regard to the saving of lives by this governor indicating that I should be on my knees thanking the governor for his attempt at saving my life and others.
First of all, I and all former and current first responders have saved more lives than this governor could even have the slightest idea about.
As far as “you should be on your knees,” I have been on my knees many times treating victims of serious accidents, life-threatening medical events, and victims of abuse and assaults.
My comments were a response to a highly political action and statement by the governor to make points with his leftist political base. So, before anyone would preach about thanking anyone, think first about all of the dedicated first responders who so diligently serve without thanks and who run into danger rather than away when danger presents itself. I, for one, will be forever grateful for their dedication to their fellow human beings.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown