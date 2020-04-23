Hats off to the staff of The Daily Item working during the current shelter-in-place event. Every day you do what a local newspaper is best at, giving insight into the lives of the people who live within the area you serve. The features and interviews remind us that we are not “cases” or “percentages” but real people with genuine concerns and struggles. Your readers are also uplifted by the spotlights on people doing what they can to help others by sharing their skills and supplies.
While it is the responsibility of leaders and scientists to look at numbers, it is the task of local newspapers to highlight the people behind those numbers. Keep it up.
Kay Hooper,
Selinsgrove