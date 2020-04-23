As a retired Geisinger nurse, I wish to express my deep appreciation for all those who are caring for patients with known or suspected COVID-19 infection. My prayers for your protection, and for the recovery of those you care for, are daily and consistent.
After working for two years as volunteers in the late 1960s in Labrador, where tuberculosis was pandemic, my husband and I both returned to the U.S. with negative PPDs (skin tests for tuberculosis) — a true testament that gown, mask, gloves, handwashing and prayers are effective.
Thank you for standing firm in this unprecedented time. May we all strive toward the admonition given to us in scripture. “Let us be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with people in need, practice hospitality,” Romans 12:12,13.
R. Elaine Swartzentruber,
Danville