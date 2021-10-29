Who is Scott Frost? If you’ve driven through the Selinsgrove borough you’ve by now seen the dozens upon dozens of yard signs showing support for me, your Selinsgrove Borough Council candidate. Recently an article was published giving a brief run down of the candidates.
Firstly, I have some pretty deep roots in the community. One great-grandfather was the pastor at Sharon Lutheran, the other owned and operated Valsings jewelry store. My grandfather Frederick “Fritz” Frost bought and ran that same store. My father recently retired from Weis after a long career. I work in finance, which is perfect for something such as the Gelnett Trust and now live in the borough with my wife Donna and our two children, Frederick and Terry.
I bring to council a vast background in management and finance. I will address Weiser Run and Broad Street flooding and cars speeding down our streets. Parking will be addressed for new and existing businesses whether that means finding more parking or changing the ordinances. There will be transparency in regards to where your tax dollars are going always.
I have already been hitting the streets and knocking on doors. I’ve held innumerable conversations and am prepared to address those concerns when elected. I will be respectful to others.
Scott Frost,
Selinsgrove